Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $4,147,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:URI traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.44. 5,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,385. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on URI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.30.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

