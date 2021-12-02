DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.87). DraftKings reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities cut their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

DKNG stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. 374,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,925,423. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 56,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $3,355,248.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,908,639 shares of company stock worth $101,654,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

