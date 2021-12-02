Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $184.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:APTV traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.67. 43,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,248. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $119.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day moving average of $158.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

