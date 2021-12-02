Brokerages Set LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT at €71.50

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.50 ($81.25).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €53.68 ($61.00) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($76.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.59.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

