Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 7,610 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 291.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $319.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,648,563. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $798.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

