Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Decreases By 34.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of PSCI stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $104.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
