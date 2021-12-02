Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Decreases By 34.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of PSCI stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $104.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.34.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 148.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $606,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 123.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.