POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $17,610,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PNT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,202. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $18.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

