Short Interest in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Decreases By 37.0%

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,000 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the October 31st total of 571,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,054. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 0.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.57%.

In other news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Scholastic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Scholastic by 9.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Scholastic by 1.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Scholastic by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

