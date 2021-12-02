Short Interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Drops By 30.6%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 413,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RIBT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 2,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 18.46%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 206,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 245,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 281.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 341,307 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.