466 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $986,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 106,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

GOOGL opened at $2,821.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,855.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2,689.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

