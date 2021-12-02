Vigilare Wealth Management Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,555 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $37.68. 792,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,712,477. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

