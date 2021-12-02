iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.67. 4,921,679 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60.

