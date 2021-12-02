Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$96.70 and last traded at C$96.29, with a volume of 3401643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$91.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$91.00” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.37.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

