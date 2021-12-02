C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AI opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

AI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other C3.ai news, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock valued at $58,843,327. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in C3.ai stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 88.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

