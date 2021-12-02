Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on RXRX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of RXRX stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,035. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $272,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $432,220 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 30,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10,063.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 70,443 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,285,000 after buying an additional 65,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

