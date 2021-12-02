Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $14,953,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total transaction of $1,020,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,828,748 shares of company stock valued at $461,769,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,328. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,195.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.90.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

