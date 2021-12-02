Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 110,368 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period.

BNDX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $57.29. 18,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,324. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

