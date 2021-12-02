CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in American Tower by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 41,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $258.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.58 and a 200 day moving average of $275.34. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

