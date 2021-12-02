New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 186.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 89,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $241.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.47 and its 200-day moving average is $246.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $234.61 and a one year high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,173 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

