Rocket Pool (RPL) Tops One Day Volume of $2.41 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for approximately $49.54 or 0.00087865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $509.25 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

