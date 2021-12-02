ETHPlus (ETHP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,929.88

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One ETHPlus coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPlus has a total market cap of $3,929.88 and $30.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ETHPlus has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ETHPlus

ETHPlus is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. The official website for ETHPlus is ethplus.net . ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

Buying and Selling ETHPlus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPlus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPlus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPlus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

