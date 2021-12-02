Everipedia Market Cap Hits $199.15 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $199.15 million and approximately $34.61 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00063581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00071107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00095409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.86 or 0.07832246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,288.93 or 0.99837666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00021291 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,452,537 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

