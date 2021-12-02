Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.9% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

VXUS stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

