Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 576.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 108,974 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 441.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,707 shares during the period. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime stock remained flat at $$1.76 during midday trading on Thursday. 38,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,379,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. Castor Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.