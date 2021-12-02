Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.96

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 52056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$374.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

