Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 15,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 979,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LILM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Get Lilium alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lilium in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the third quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lilium in the third quarter worth approximately $5,255,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Lilium in the third quarter worth approximately $54,779,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.