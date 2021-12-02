PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Price Down 5.3%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.85 and last traded at $99.47. Approximately 44,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 951,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PVH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.08.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

