Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.32

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 399519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a market cap of C$96.36 million and a PE ratio of -4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.65.

About Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

