Short Interest in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Drops By 32.9%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,205,824 shares of company stock worth $35,677,903. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,105,000 after buying an additional 611,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter worth about $2,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

DRVN stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.38. 13,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 145.53.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

