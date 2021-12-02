890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) Short Interest Down 34.2% in November

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the October 31st total of 21,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENFA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 14,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,593. 890 5th Avenue Partners has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

