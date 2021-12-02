Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Banner posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Banner by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after buying an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,797,000 after buying an additional 50,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.02. 2,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $63.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

