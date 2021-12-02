Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,470 shares of company stock valued at $658,736 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,119. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

