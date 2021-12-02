$1.14 EPS Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.07. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.16. 21,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.