Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,471,000 after buying an additional 246,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,965,000 after purchasing an additional 433,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,381,000 after purchasing an additional 657,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,240,000 after acquiring an additional 389,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,677,000 after buying an additional 359,776 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 60,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.32.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

