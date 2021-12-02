Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.60.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $6.66 on Thursday, hitting $1,527.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,019. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,469.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,450.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

