Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 47 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $316,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 30.9% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $321.32. 14,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.96 and its 200 day moving average is $331.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.