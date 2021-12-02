Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $56.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 40,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,401. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.41.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

