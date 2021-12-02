Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Acquires 1,346 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 4.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $628,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 56.1% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.94. 261,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,166,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $265.27 billion, a PE ratio of 130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.59.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

