Amarillo National Bank Acquires Shares of 1,457 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.94. 26,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,648. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.21 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.