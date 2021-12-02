Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 166,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,132,000 after buying an additional 56,228 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 103,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,469,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.45 on Thursday, reaching $231.32. 6,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.20 and its 200-day moving average is $208.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

