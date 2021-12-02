Wing Finance (WING) Hits Market Capitalization of $42.82 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $20.01 or 0.00035455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $42.82 million and approximately $15.46 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00063539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00071047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00095143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.45 or 0.07885099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,389.63 or 0.99908452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021278 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,265,028 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,028 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.