Bunicorn Reaches Market Cap of $2.81 Million (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $994,428.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00063539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00071047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00095143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.45 or 0.07885099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,389.63 or 0.99908452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021278 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

