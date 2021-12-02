Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Tops $0.82

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $39.08 million and $924,063.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.00236347 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00087095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,788,012 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

