JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $580,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

PFE stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.02. 676,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,545,869. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.