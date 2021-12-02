Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 48 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 0.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 5.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Shopify by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,457.16. 31,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,482.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,452.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,626.67.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

