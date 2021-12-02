Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 171 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 121,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 25,419 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.64 and a 200 day moving average of $155.47. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $132.42 and a one year high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

