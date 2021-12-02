Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 94 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $196.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.87. The stock has a market cap of $378.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

