Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 15,159 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,159 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 11.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $36,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

