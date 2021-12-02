Albion Financial Group UT Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $105.47 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

