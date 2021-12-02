Zacks: Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Clarus reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarus.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $978.33 million, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.88. Clarus has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Clarus by 24.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

